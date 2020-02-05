Entertainment Buzz
Jennifer Lopez, Shakira See Sales Spike After Super Bowl Halftime Show

After all of that noise, music sales are spiking for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira following their Super Bowl halftime show. Over a 100-million people watched Sunday’s game, making it the 10th most-watched Super Bowl of all time. J-Lo and Shakira did a high-energy show at halftime, and sales reports from Nielsen Music say the hits they performed saw a one-thousand percent increase after the game, and sold over 16-thousand digital downloads. The Shakira hit “Whenever, Wherever” sold the most.

