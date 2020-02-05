Rihanna To Receive Prestigious Award From NAACP

Rihanna is the recipient of this year’s NAACP President’s Award. The civil rights organization announced yesterday that the recording artist, fashion designer, and entrepreneur will receive the award at their 51st Image Awards. According to the NAACP, the award is presented in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service. Rihanna joins the likes of Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill and John Legend who have previously won the President’s Award. NAACP President Derrick Johnson will present the award to the FENTY Beauty queen during the 51st Image Awards on Saturday, February 22nd.

(Source-Billboard)

