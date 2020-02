Hosted by Ebony Marie Chappel @ebonythewriter

FIRST SEGMENT: Lesley Gordon, director of public affairs and partnerships at IndyGo, discusses route changes, service updates and more for the city’s public transit service

SECOND SEGMENT: (begins at 10:00) Indianapolis mayor, Joe Hogsett, chats with listeners about Project Indy, addressing homicide in the city, a new proposal to increase renter’s rights and other pertinent issues.

