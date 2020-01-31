Most Searched Snack For The Big Game Isn’t This…

Move over chicken wings. In a surprising upset, cocktail weenies score the highest for Super Bowl. It’s the most searched snacked in 11 states including Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska and Tennessee. Google shows 19 states actually want to kick off the big game with dip, but they’re divided on what kind. Seven states are all in for seven-layer including Texas and South Carolina while California and five others want buffalo chicken dip. Blue-cheese, beer cheese and lobster dip also make the cut. As for those wings, six states are ready to tackle either garlic parmesan or barbecue including Montana and New York.

So, with that out there, what are you gonna be snackin on this Sunday?

Also On 106.7 WTLC: