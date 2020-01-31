Authors Ask Oprah To Pull American Dirt From Her Book Club

Entertainment Buzz
More than 80 authors are asking Oprah Winfrey to pull American Dirt from her book club. Jeanine Cummins’ novel follows a middle-class Mexican woman and her son as they run from a drug cartel. Critics have called the book poorly written and filled with stereotypes and inaccuracies. An open letter by 83 authors published Wednesday on the website Literary Hub urges Oprah to reconsider making American Dirt an official Oprah’s Book Club selection. The authors say they’re not asking for silencing or censorship but that “a novel blundering so badly in its depiction of marginalized, oppressed people should not be lifted up.”

(Source-CNN)

'American Dirt' Book , Literary Hub website , Oprah winfrey , Oprah's Book Club

