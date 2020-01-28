Several NFL Teams, As Well As League, Social Media Accounts Hacked By Saudi Group

And of course there’s always this…

The NFL says that 15 teams, as well as the league itself, had their social media accounts hacked. The attack was carried out by OurMine, a Saudi Arabian-based “white hat” hacking team to promote its cyber security services. Many of the unauthorized posts said the hack was intended to “show people that everything is hackable.” Among the teams hacked were the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The league made a statement on Tuesday, saying they were aware of the breach and additional other failed attempts were discovered across other accounts.

(Source-The Verge)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: