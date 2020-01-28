”Buyer Beware” Scammers Looking To Take Advantage of Bryant Tragedy

It’s unfortunate but there are always folks who are trying to cash in on tragedy of a well known celebrity or athlete in this case.

Following the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, the Better Business Bureau is warning people to be aware of potential scams. Scammers could target the market for increased interest in memorabilia, and could use phishing “click bait” headlines that lead to malicious sites. Here are some tips from the B-B-B: Look at the sender’s email address before clicking on anything. Don’t click links in email unless you’re positive they go to a reputable site. And be weary of who is liking what sites on social media, as accounts can be hacked and sharing of sites can be malicious.

