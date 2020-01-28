Kobe Bryant’s Dad Seen For The First Time Since Passing Of Son And Granddaughter

The world is still in shock after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant (Kobe’s Daughter)

With every one still processing the passing of a basketball legend we all are praying for the family of the victims.

Kobe Bryant’s father Joe Bryant was seen earlier today picking up yellow flowers that was left outside his home in remeberance of his son. A close source to Koe’s father says that, The Bryant family has nothing to say right now and that the passing of their son and granddaughter has turned their whole lives upside down.”

Source: popculture.com

