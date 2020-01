After the announcement of Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s step down from their duties in the Royal Family media outlets are ready to pay.

Media outlets are ready to pay each of them $500k just to explain why they made that decision.

The money deals don’t end there they are also looking to be offered a book deal for 8 to 10 million dollars.

Source: nytimes.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: