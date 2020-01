Being that the big game is this Sunday and all of the things that go with it. There’s a new survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine that reveals that 40% of Americans are more tired than usual the Monday after.

Here’s more to the story and tips on how to break that, ‘draggin feeling’ on the day after.

https://www.newswise.com/articles/sleep-deprived-due-to-the-super-bowl-40-of-u-s-adults-usually-are

