Recent Studies Show Happiness Is Good For Your Health

A number of recent studies show that happiness is good for your health. They’ve linked greater optimism with a lower risk for heart disease and a longer life. The Mayo Clinic offers tips on how to see the bright side of things, including fostering gratitude and surrounding yourself with people who believe in you. Its advice also includes exercising, eating well, maintaining your body weight and avoiding toxins. So try to find that something that makes you happy and let that be your ‘happy place’ when you need to snap out of the doldrums.

