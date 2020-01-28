Online Petition For Kobe To Be New NBA Logo

More than 600-thousand people and counting are calling for the NBA to change its logo to honor Kobe Bryant. They’ve all signed a petition on change-dot-org. The company tweeted it’s the fastest-growing petition of the day. The man who started it had an original goal of 100 signatures but then saw support take off and now he’s aiming for one-million. Another LA Lakers great is currently featured in the logo. The NBA has used Jerry West since 1971.

Do you think that the NBA should change their logo from Jerry West to Kobe Bryant? Remember at one time when Michael Jordan won his second three-peat, there were whispers about maybe changing the NBA logo. But then again, his logo is on a number of college jerseys. What about LeBron when he retires? What’s our thoughts on this?

