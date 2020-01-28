Support A Friend’s Business Without Spending A Dime

In the last decade, entrepreneurship has become a big thing. Through social media and various apps, many people have decided to stretch their wings and start a business. If you’re tight on money, but want to show a friend/loved one that you support their business, here’s how.
- Spread the word
- Promote their venture on your socials
- Help out with business-related tasks
- Pass along her business cards
- Make introductions
