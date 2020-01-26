Open Lines January 26, 2020

Hosted By Ebony Marie Chappel (@ebonythewriter)

FIRST SEGMENT: Ebony Barney (The Health Foundation of Greater Indianapolis) and Jasmine Black (BTAN Steering Committee Leader) discuss February 8 event highlighting HIV/AIDS in the Black community.

SECOND SEGMENT (starts at 12:19 mark) : Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears discusses criminal justice reform, legislative issues around marijuana convictions in Indy, expungement resources and more. To connect with the prosecutor’s office click here.

THIRD SEGMENT (starts at 38:48 mark): Ball State University freshmen shares Black students plan to protest in response to professor’s unwarranted call to police on Black male student. There is a petition circulating that includes a list of demands for the university.

