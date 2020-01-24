Teen’s Petition To Move Super Bowl To Saturday Is Going Viral

A New York teen’s petition to move the Super Bowl to Saturday is going viral. Nearly 20-thousand people have signed the Change-dot-org petition that Frank Ruggeri started. The 16-year-old suggested the idea to his parents. Millions of Americans call out sick on the day after the Super Bowl. Analysts claim the big game costs employers nearly three-billion-dollars. Some have proposed making the Monday following the Super Bowl a national holiday.

For more of the story click here…https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/22/us/petition-super-bowl-saturday-trnd/index.html

