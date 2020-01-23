Massachusetts Man Suffers Allergic Reaction-Like Orgasms

A Massachusetts man has undergone treatment for experiencing symptoms of an allergic reaction every time he climaxes. The Urology Case Reports medical journal shows that the unnamed 25-year-old visited a doctor after suffering “debilitating anxiety” and “brain fog” following every orgasm since he was 16. Medical professionals diagnosed him with post-orgasmic illness syndrome, which presents as a disorder where an individual has various allergic reaction-like symptoms upon finishing sexually. The man managed his condition by making sure to only climax once every two months. According to the case study, few men who suffer from the disorder find actual help. However, doctors were able to treat the man with a hormone injection regiment that now allows him to orgasm without the dreaded side effects.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: