Eminem’s Latest Album Poised For Historic Billboard Debut

Eminem’s surprise album “Music To Be Murdered By” is expected to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 next week. According to HITS Daily Double, Slim Shady’s 11th studio LP is projected to move between 300 to 325-thousand units, making Billboard history. If the project does indeed top the Billboard 200, it will make the Detroit-bred rapper the first artist to earn 10 consecutive number one debuts in U.S. history. Em is currently tied with Kanye West, who earned his ninth consecutive No. 1 debut with 2019’s Jesus Is King “Jesus Is King.”

