Kansas, Kansas State Game Ends With Brawl(Video)

Number-three Kansas’ 81-60 victory over Kansas State ended with a bench-clearing brawl and several punches being thrown at Allen Fieldhouse. KU’s Silvio DeSousa blocked a DaJuan Gordon shot with one second remaining and stood over him. Both benches immediately emptied. DeSousa is seen on video throwing several punches, picking up a stool and holding it over his head. Before he could swing it at a KSU player, KU assistant coach Jerrance Howard grabbed it from him. Jayhawks forward David McCormack also is shown getting physical with Wildcats’ players. Both coaching staffs and security separated the teams, who were brought back from the locker rooms to allow Kansas State to shoot free throws. Can only imagine the suspensions that’s going to come from this.

(Source-ESPN)

