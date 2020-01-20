Crews work to fix flooded hallway at northeast side apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — For more than a week, people living at a northeast side apartment complex have battled flood water in their hallway.

Maintenance came out and called a plumbing company last week, but by Saturday, the hallway at Hubbard Gardens near East 42nd Street and Sherman Drive was flooded again. Since there is no emergency maintenance number and the office was closed, David Hawkins called RTV6.

“Me and my neighbors decided, this is our only solution. Let’s call somebody who might be able to get us some help,” Hawkins said.

