Ex-coworker says she warned about truck driver accused of causing deadly I-65 crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A former co-worker of Matthew Small, a semi-truck driver accused of causing a deadly crash on Interstate 65, says she was concerned about his driving habits and tried to warn supervisors.

Robin Michelin, an over the road truck driver of 20 years, said she worked with Small at Grand Rapids, Mich. company MNST LLC.

Michelin said Small started with the company in the spring of 2019.

“He was damaging our equipment,” Michelin said. “He flattened two sets of tires, which could mean he was following too close and locked up his brakes.”

