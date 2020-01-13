Thieves create challenging times for southwest side church community

INDIANAPOLIS — Leadership of a southwest side church is fed up with being targeted by thieves.

Since the summer, thieves have targeted the West Morris Street Free Methodist Church and created messes inside the building. The congregation is frustrated, but they say they are operating out of forgiveness.

“This July, we got hit for the first time and had six or seven (air conditioning) units stolen,” the church’s pastor Dr. Kristen Marble said. “We figure it is probably someone who is dealing with an addiction. We’re honestly praying for you. Our heart goes out to them. It might sound strange, but it does.”

