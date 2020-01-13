First African-American woman appointed to Southport Police Department’s command staff

SOUTHPORT — Lossie M. Davis recently made history when she became the first African-American woman to be appointed to the Southport Police Department’s command staff.

Davis was appointed to become the department’s assistant chief by Chief Thomas Vaughn. She is the department’s first woman to become assistant chief.

Davis was born in Ripley, Tennessee and moved to Indianapolis after she graduated from high school.

She has been in law enforcement for more than 29 years.

