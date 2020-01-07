Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting on Indianapolis’ west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested on Monday in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend on the west side of Indianapolis.

Lyman Spurlock, 21, was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed Leeshawn Parker Sunday night, according to a press release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Spurlock was charged on the suspicion of murder and driving while suspended, according to online records from the Marion County Jail. Formal charges have not been filed.

Police and emergency personnel were called around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to the 9000 block of Mt. Shasta North Drive, near North Raceway Road and 10th Street, on the report of a person shot, according to the release.

