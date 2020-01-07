Indy
Drivers raise concerns about traffic back ups in Whitestown after deadly crash

WHITESTOWN — Several people say the area where three people were killed and more than a dozen were injured on Sunday in Whitestown is a dangerous area.

As Whitestown continues to grow, the traffic is also increasing. Drivers who spoke with RTV6 say the backups in the area can make for some scary moments.

Thousands of people attend Traders Point Church, near Whitestown Parkway and Interstate 65, and some people say it can cause a lot of backups.

