Oprah Kicks Off Nationwide Wellness Tour

Oprah has officially kicked off her nationwide wellness tour. Her 2020 Vision Tour made its first stop in Fort Lauderdale Saturday. Lady Gaga and Julianne Hough were special guests at the sold-out, full-day event. Hough will be starting off every show with a dance party. In an Instagram video shared by Oprah Magazine, talk show host can be seen dancing in the audience. In her opening message, Winfrey encouraged the crowd to start taking the steps necessary to live their best lives.

