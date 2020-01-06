Pacers lose to NBA-worst Hawks, drop fourth straight road game

ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 30 of his 41 points in the first half, Kevin Huerter added a season-high 26 points and the Atlanta Hawks recovered after blowing a 22-point lead to beat the Indiana Pacers 116-111 on Saturday night.

Young and Huerter combined to make nine 3-point shots. The Hawks, who have the NBA’s worst record, improved to only 4-12 in home games.

Atlanta led by just two points before Young’s drive and layup pushed the lead to 113-109.

