Infant, 2 adults killed in fiery multi-vehicle I-65 crash

WHITESTOWN — Two women and an infant died and a semi-truck driver will face felony charges after a nine-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Interstate 65 in Boone County.

The driver of the semi, Matthew Lewis Small, 34, of Grandville, Mich., told police he was driving northbound on I-65 near the 129 mile-marker and looked away from the road to set his coffee mug down when he ran into slowing traffic, according to a release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Police believe Small collided with eight vehicles as he drove through the back-up.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Mariah Tomey, 21, Kaylee Kirk, 19, and Hadley Tomey, 1, died in the crash. All three victims resided in Lebanon.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

