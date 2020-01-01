Mariah Carey Suffers Twitter Hack On New Year’s Eve

It seems that New Year’s Eve and Mariah Carey don’t mesh well… On New Year’s Eve, Carey’s Twitter account appeared to have been hacked. The alleged hacker used the singer’s account to post dozens of offensive, racist and lewd tweets, including the n-word and sexual comments about rapper Eminem. Some posts also referenced the hacking group Chuckling Squad, which is the same collective that hacked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account back in the summer of 2019. The tweets have since been deleted.

(Source-The Hollywood Reporter)

