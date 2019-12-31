Indy
HomeIndy

Generous family looking for answers after son was shot

RTV6 and WTLC weekly news stories

Source: 106.7 WTLC / iONEDigital

On the week of Thanksgiving, we first introduced you to Jomo and Charene Cole, an Indianapolis couple known for helping dozens of families with donations of entire meals for Thanksgiving dinner, but in that same week, their joy of giving was wiped away by tragedy.

“My husband got a phone call, he said, ‘Honey it’s CJ. He’s been shot in the head,’ and I said no, no, I’m not accepting it.” Charene Cole said.

The Cole’s 28-year-old son Charles Buchanan, also known as CJ, was shot in the head on Sherman Drive and English Avenue.

The unknown shooter, apparently aiming for Buchanan’s friend driving the car, left that person untouched, and left Buchanan with bullet fragments behind his eye. He was not expected to survive, but after weeks in the Intensive Care Unit came a miracle.

Read more here

crime , Indianapolis , INDY News , RTV6 , RTV6 News , teen shooting , The Indy Channel , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close