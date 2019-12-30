5-year-old Columbus boy dies in dirt bike crash:

A 5-year-old Columbus boy died Saturday after the dirt bike he was riding crashed into a tree.

According to information from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, responders were dispatched at approximately 2:20 p.m. Saturday to the 12000 block of West 525 South in Bartholomew County on a report of a dirt bike crash.

An investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers found the boy was riding a KTM 50 cc dirt bike on family property when he attempted to maneuver the bike up an incline, lost control and collided with a tree.

