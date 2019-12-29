President Obama Releases List of Favorite Books Of 2019

President Barack Obama is sharing his annual list of favorite books of the year. Making the list this year include: “The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the Frontier of Power” by Shoshana Zuboff; “Girl, Woman, Other” by Bernadine Evaristo; “How to do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy” by Jenny Odell; “Normal People” by Sally Rooney; and “Trust Exercise” by Susan Choi. He also includes a pair of sports books, “A different way to win,” by Jim Rooney, and “The Sixth Man” by Andre Iguodala.

(Source-CNN)

