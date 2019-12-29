News and Headlines
President Obama Releases List of Favorite Books Of 2019

President Barack Obama is sharing his annual list of favorite books of the year.  Making the list this year include: “The Age of Surveillance Capitalism:  The Fight for a Human Future at the Frontier of Power” by Shoshana Zuboff; “Girl, Woman, Other” by Bernadine Evaristo; “How to do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy” by Jenny Odell; “Normal People” by Sally Rooney; and “Trust Exercise” by Susan Choi.  He also includes a pair of sports books, “A different way to win,” by Jim Rooney, and “The Sixth Man” by Andre Iguodala.

(Source-CNN)

