Netflix Still Has The Most Streamed Shows

Despite new competition from Disney and Apple, Netflix is still the king of streaming. TV Time released its list of the 20 most watched streaming series in 2019, and all but one of them are on Netflix. The exception is Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which came in sixth. The top five were “Lucifer,” “Stranger Things,” “13 Reasons Why,” “Money Heist,” and “Orange is the New Black.” Disney and Apple both launched their streaming services in November.

