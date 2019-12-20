Tune In On January 6, 2020 To Hear The New Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

Starting January 6, 2020 The Rickey Smiley Morning Show will make its way to 106.7 WTLC, airing weekdays from 6a-10a. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show is quick-paced and anchored by one of the nation’s most popular comedians. Easily entertaining a wide variety of listeners, the “can’t miss a minute” morning show perfectly blends music, exclusive comedy and spiritual entertainment with today’s hottest topics in news, entertainment and sports. Rickey Smiley was recognized by the National Association of Broadcasters in 2017 as recipient of the Marconi award for “Top National/Syndicated Talent.”

Rickey Smiley will also be joined by a cast of personalities known to spark engagement and laughs:

Eva Marcille – Mom, model and entrepreneur who contributes a relatable woman’s point of view with a sharp wit and sometimes challenging position

Gary Wit Da Tea – Listeners count on Gary for the hottest entertainment gossip and a colorful opinion on just about everything

Da Brat – The same in-your-face candor that made her a hip hop star makes her a listener favorite, bringing wit, humor and a fresh outlook every morning

Rock T – A sports analyst with a hip hop flair, he not only reports the sports news…he predicts it as well

Special K – A master at finding the funny in the headlines, Special K takes the role of news correspondent to hilarious new levels

Make sure you are tuned in on January 6th! Listen to us on our mobile app, in the car, or the website using our listen live player.

