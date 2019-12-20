It’s The Third Friday Of December which means it’s…..

National Ugly Sweater Day! In keeping with the tradition of wearing cheesy, kitschy and loud Christmas sweaters around this time of year, we honor National Ugly Sweater Day on the third Friday of December. This year ugly sweater aficionados are recommending the Baby Yoda sweater.unisex sweater that comes in black, navy and green. Batman fans are sure to impress wearing a Joker sweater this year, while other fan favorites feature cats, dogs, beer, and the Golden Girls.

Any of you want to share your ugly sweater pics?

