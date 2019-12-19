Breaking News: House Votes To Impeach Donald Trump

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump.

The decision follows weeks of testimony related to his dealings with Ukraine and hours of fiery debate over the process.

The House has only voted to impeach Trump on the first charge of abuse of power. If all articles pass, as it’s expected in the Democrat-controlled House, it would make Trump only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

Read More: NBC News

