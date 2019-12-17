Coffee Company Seeks Coffee Queen

Ladies, if you like good Coffee and love to travel, this might be for you! The coffee company, Gevalia is searching for their coffee queen. The winner will hold the title for a week while on a free trip to Scotland. The job comes with a five-thousand-dollar check and two-thousand dollars worth of spending money. To apply, the potential royalty must submit a 250-word essay explaining why they should be the coffee queen. Gevalia says a queen can be anyone who becomes their most confident self after their first cup of coffee.

