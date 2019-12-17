Favorite Christmas Candy Revealed

Wrapped in red, green or gold or as a tree – people can’t get enough Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. It was the most popular candy at Halloween and now Christmas too. Twelve states have voted mini cups as their favorite including California, Arizona, Illinois and Pennsylvania. Candy-store-dot-com mapped out the winners and there’s a tie for number two. Eight states love reindeer corn and another eight go for peppermint bark. Candy canes and Hershey’s Kisses tie for third. Only Arkansas chose Starburst while Wyoming stood out for chocolate santas.

What’s your favorite candy during the holidays?

