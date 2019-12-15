Where to celebrate Kwanzaa in Indy

Kwanzaa, founded in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, is a weeklong Pan-African celebration observed in the United States. The celebration runs from December 26 – January 1 and is based on seven principles, also known as the Nguzo Saba.

Umoja (Unity)

Kujichagulia (Self-Determination)

Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility)

Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics)

Nia (Purpose)

Kuumba (Creativity)

Imani (Faith)

Here in Indy, there are family-friendly Kwanzaa events happening for everyone to enjoy!

Holiday Highlights at West Indianapolis – West Library – 1216 S. Kappes Street

December 21 from 3:00 – 4:30 PM

In the spirit of the season, families and individuals of all ages are invited for special programs about the various holidays celebrated at this time of year. Each program will feature a guest speaker discussing the holiday, along with a craft for kids and food.

Kwanzaa: Strength in Unity – Central Library – 40 E. St. Clair

December 26 from 5:30 – 9:00 PM

Join in the Kwanzaa Umoja Village Festival celebration with spoken word performances, African dancers and drummers, a Kinara lighting ceremony, Queen Mother procession, musical acts, children’s activities, cultural foods and assorted vendors.

Kwanzaa Celebration – Tube Factory Art Space – 1125 Cruft Street

December 30 from 7:00 – 9:00 PM

Uzuri and Bashiri Asad, part of the Artist Public Life program at Big Car, are organizing and hosting the event at Tube Factory.

Click here to learn more about Kwanzaa!

