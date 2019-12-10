Beyonce Earns Golden Globe Nomination

The Golden Globes are looking more like the Grammy Awards as Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Elton John are competing for best original song at the ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced nominees for the 2020 show on Monday. Beyonce scored her fourth Golden Globe nomination of her career for co-writing the song “Spirit” from “The Lion King,” where she voiced the character Nala. She shares the nomination with co-writers Labrinth and Ilya Salmanzadeh. Others up for the music prize include the Oscar-winning wife-husband songwriting team Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. The 2020 Golden Globes will air live from Beverly Hills, California, on NBC on January 5th.

