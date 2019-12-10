Juice WRLD Autopsy Inconclusive

The investigation into the death of rapper Juice WRLD is still ongoing after autopsy findings were inconclusive. The Cook County, Illinois Medical Examiner’s Office says tests still need to be conducted to determine the cause of death. Chicago police reported that there are no signs of foul play and all individuals involved in the investigation are cooperating with police. Juice was rushed to a nearby hospital Sunday after suffering what officals think was a heart attack at Chicago Midway International Airport returning home on a flight. He was pronounced dead early Sunday morning at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

