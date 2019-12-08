Open Lines December 8, 2019

Hosted by Ebony Marie Chappel – @ebonythewriter

Interviews with Rev. Richard Hunter and Tatjana Rebelle on Christmas help for families and Brandon Randall of Bloom Project and Voices Inc.

The Richard Hunter Ministries will be assisting families with food and toys this season. To register for assistance, call (317) 295-8977 from now through Wednesday December 11 at midnight. Be sure to leave your name, phone number and family size. Baskets must be picked up on Friday December 13 from 10AM-2PM at 6601 Grandview Drive.

VOCAB, founded by poet/writer Tatjana Rebelle is holding a toy drive for children of incarcerated parents in partnership with IDOC Watch. For more information on how to register for help or to donate, click here.

Bloom Project, Inc. is a not for profit organization that provides mentoring, service projects, college preparation, character building, and career exploration opportunities. For more information on their programs, click here.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: