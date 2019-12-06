Justin Timberlake Issues Apology After Being Caught Holding Hands With Black Female Co-Star

Just days afterJustin Timberlake was caught holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, the singer has issued a public apology to his wife.

Justin – A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar, he wrote on IG.

I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior. I should have known better.

He went on to say that his behavior is not the standard he wants to set for his wife, and he apologized to his wife, Jessica Biel, for the public embarrassment she faced in the aftermath.

