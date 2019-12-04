Indy mother makes plea to parents after her son shot 4 times

Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — An east side mother is making an emotional plea to the community after her teenage son was shot four times Thanksgiving weekend.

Quintez Tucker, 16, is recovering at a local hospital from gunshot wounds to the head, chest, and back.

“I just want the people to know who did this to Quintez—justice is going to be served,” said Nicole Kenney, Quintez’s mother. “You will not, I repeat you will not get away with this.”

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday on East 21st Street near Mitthoeffer Road.

