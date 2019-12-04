News and Headlines
House Impeachment Report Released, Alleges Scheme By Trump

The House Intelligence Committee’s final impeachment report is now public. It accuses President Trump of scheming to coerce an ally and solicit foreign election interference. Democrats say Trump abused his power by withholding military aid to the Ukraine unless the Ukrainian president investigated Joe Biden. Chairman Adam Schiff says it shows Trump was willing to sacrifice national security to give him an advantage in the 2020 race. The report released Tuesday could lead the way for possible articles of impeachment.

