Tamar Braxton's BF Gave His Nigerian Family An Ultimatum

6th Annual Mother's Day Experience With Anthony Hamilton And Tamar Braxton

Tamar Braxton’s BF Gave His Nigerian Family An Ultimatum.

Love And Accept Tamar The Way He Does Or Risk Losing Him.

Tamar Braxton celebrated her first Thanksgiving with Adefeso and her son, Logan Herbert, as a family.

Adefeso was especially excited to commemorate the occasion, sharing that some of his family members were present and already see Braxton as part of the brood.

This is big because in Nigerian culture, family can either be very welcoming or standoffish and intrusive if they’re not a fan of the person you bring home.

