INDIANAPOLIS — A standoff between Indianapolis police and a man who refused to give up, ended in gunshots, late-Monday.

The suspect was wounded and was rushed to St. Vincent Hospital in serious condition, but he is expected to survive, IMPD Sgt. Grace Sibley said. The police officers at the scene were not hurt.

The suspect what shot by police when he pointed a gun at officers, Sibley said.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

