Indianapolis Native Buys Out Indy Theater for Free Viewing of ‘Queen & Slim’

INDIANAPOLIS — The film ‘Queen & Slim’ debuted in theaters on the eve of Thanksgiving.

The movie about Black love, racism, and police brutality gripped Twitter threads, radiated on Instagram stories, and was the topic of national headlines.

This is something Hip Hop mogul and Indianapolis native, Kevin Lee, also known as ‘Coach K,’ wanted his hometown to witness in real-time.

So, he flew into Indy on Sunday, bought out two screening rooms showing Queen and Slim at AMC Castleton Square 14, and gave away tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis.

