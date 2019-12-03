When Your Partner Quits His High-Paying Job To Chase His Dreams (THIS IS WHAT HE MIGHT DO)

Get ready to brainstorm

He pretty much needs to think about his goals constantly until he’s achieved them. When someone is starting from scratch, he doesn’t get the luxury of leaving work at the office.

Particularly about free time

He is feeling insecure about not having anything to do.” If he doesn’t yet have work or clients, he may feel useless. He may project that onto you.

And prepare to budget

He may tell you that your spending habits don’t need to change at all. He may even insist that. It may be true, and it may be his pride speaking. It’s hard for a man to tell his partner.

CLICK HERE AND READ MORE

Also On 106.7 WTLC: