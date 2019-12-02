Longest & Shortest Versions Of Monopoly Released

For anyone who thinks Monopoly takes forever to play comes a new, longer version. The game doesn’t end until someone owns every single property and there’s three versions of each one. What’s more, the winner must own all 16 streets, four railroads and two utilities. There’s also only one die to roll, the board itself is longer and the tokens include a tortoise and a hare. On the flip side, Hasbro also released the fastest version of Monopoly ever Friday. It can be played in less than 10 minutes with only four rounds and everyone taking their turn at the same time. So choose how you’re gonna spend your evening when you pick one of these versions of this popular board game.

