A new study finds craft beer is good for the gut health. Research from the University of Nebraska is suggesting some craft beers have started including probiotic bacteria, which is not only good for the gut but can help sleeping patterns. One Netherlands-based professor involved in the research says in high concentration, alcohol is bad for the gut, but a craft beer a day could be beneficial. And as always, drink in moderation.

